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People posing in front of a Bluey balloon during a Macy's Balloon Inflation 2026 event on Nov 25, 2026 in New York City. The Macy’s parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, but has reportedly never been postponed due to the weather.

NEW YORK - The 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be postponed until Nov 28 due to projections of a major storm, US media reported on Nov 25.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said, in a statement cited by NBC News.

Safety concerns regarding the storm and large balloons that are part of the parade contributed to the decision, CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with city security planning.

The parade will now happen at 8.30am ET on Nov 28, NBC News reported.

The parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, but has never been postponed due to weather, according to CBS News.

Officials in New York City did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS