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Balloons seen during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov 27, 2025. Wind forecasts are threatening to ground the balloons planned for the parade in 2026.

Forecasts for tropical-storm-strength wind gusts have left department store retailer Macy’s New York Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons hanging in the balance.

A high wind watch stretches from Delaware to Long Island, including New York City, where steady winds of up to 56 kmh and gusts as high as 96.5 kmh are forecast from 10am on Nov 26 to 1am the next day, the National Weather Service said.

In the past century, Macy’s has never cancelled the event owing to inclement weather, and will make a decision on the morning of Nov 26 on whether the iconic balloons in its 100th annual parade will rise or be grounded.

“Decisions regarding balloon flight will be made on parade morning based on weather conditions and established safety protocols,” the retailer said in an e-mailed statement.

“Our team is closely monitoring the weather forecast with our city and agency partners, and as always, the safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority.”

While Manhattan’s skyscrapers can block high winds, they can also funnel gusts through the city streets, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Centre.

The stiff winds may also play havoc with last-minute Thanksgiving travellers, as buffeting gusts can delay and sometimes cancel flights.

For flying, “Thursday (Nov 26) is the worst day but that should be the day when people are where they want to be”, Hurley said.

At least 81.5 million Americans, or almost 23% of the population, plan to travel more than 80km from home over the Nov 24-30 period, according to the American Automobile Association.

In addition to the winds, there is a 90% chance of rain in Manhattan and New York’s other boroughs as well, but it may hold off until later in the afternoon, Hurley said.

From Washington to New York, the heaviest rain will likely be during the late afternoon that day. BLOOMBERG