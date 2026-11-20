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LOS ANGELES, California – Los Angeles is on alert for flash flooding on the morning of Nov 19 as a sprawling Pacific storm fuelled by El Nino churns across Southern California.

The US National Weather Service has warned of torrential rain through noon local time, falling at rates of as much as 2.5cm in 30 minutes.

Flood warnings cover Malibu, Beverly Hills, downtown Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, extending to Altadena and the Eaton burn scar.

The flooding prompted a rescue on the morning of Nov 19. Los Angeles firefighters used a helicopter to rescue a woman trapped in the Sepulveda Basin.

Flooding is not the only threat: In the Pacific Palisades, residents near fire-scarred hills are also on alert for mudslides that threaten to trigger evacuations. The National Weather Service said in an X post that damaging winds and a “possible weak tornado” may result from developing thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area.

Before reaching Southern California, the storm system on Nov 19 caused disruptive flooding and power outages throughout the Bay Area. San Francisco set a new one-day rainfall record as more than 6.6cm fell across the city on Nov 18.

Farther north, rock slides closed portions of California’s iconic Highway 1 in Mendocino County.

As at the morning on Nov 19, additional stretches remained closed for emergency repairs. A roughly 74km stretch of the road US 1 through Big Sur was also closed, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain have battered the West Coast in November as a strengthening El Nino funnels moisture inland.

Oceanfront homes and roads have taken damage from unusually rough seas and coastal flooding.

But at higher elevations, the moisture has arrived as beneficial snow that may recharge the region’s mountain snowpack.

Another round of storms is likely to arrive in California in late November, said US Weather Prediction Centre meteorologist Bryan Jackson. “In particular for El Nino years, we would expect this to be going on.” BLOOMBERG