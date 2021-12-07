Long-time US senator and ex-candidate for president Bob Dole dies at 98

WASHINGTON • Mr Bob Dole, who overcame grievous World War II combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in US politics as a long-time Republican senator from Kansas and his party's unsuccessful 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday. He was 98.

Mr Dole, known for a wit that ranged from self-deprecating to caustic, died in his sleep, said the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. He said in February he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.

"America has lost one of its heroes; our family has lost its rock," his family said in a statement. "He embodied the integrity, humour, compassion and unbounded work ethic of the wide open plains of his youth. He was a powerful voice for pragmatic conservatism."

Mr Dole sought the presidency three times and was the Republican Party's nominee in 1996 but lost to Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Mr Dole was his party's vice-presidential nominee in 1976 on a ticket headed by incumbent president Gerald Ford but they lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter and his running mate Walter Mondale.

Mr Dole, who was known for referring to himself in the third person, made a classic American journey from the poverty of the Great Depression of the 1930s, through World War II battlefields to the corridors of power with a stoic mid-western dignity.

He represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years - 1961 to 1969 in the House of Representatives and 1969 to 1996 in the Senate. He helped shepherd Republican president Ronald Reagan's legislative agenda as Senate majority leader in the 1980s and spearheaded important legislation of his own.

President Joe Biden fondly recalled his visit to Mr Dole in February at the Watergate complex in Washington where he lived.

"We picked up right where we left off, as though it were only yesterday that we were sharing a laugh in the Senate dining room or debating the great issues of the day, often against each other, on the Senate floor," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"Though we often disagreed, he never hesitated to work with me or other Democrats when it mattered most," Mr Biden said.

Mr Donald Trump called Mr Dole "an American war hero". In a statement on Mr Dole, the former president said "the Republican Party was made stronger by his service".

Mr Dole, who described himself as "a Trumper" in support of the former president, in July voiced impatience with Mr Trump's ongoing allegation that the 2020 election had been stolen from him because of massive voter fraud - a claim that has been rejected by several court challenges and Mr Trump's own Justice Department.

"He lost the election and I regret that he did," Mr Dole told USA Today's Susan Page. "I'm sort of Trumped out," he added.

Senator Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter: "When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole - a man who dedicated his life to serving our country. Rest in peace, my friend."

American flags were ordered to fly at half-staff at the White House, the US Capitol and other federal buildings.

REUTERS