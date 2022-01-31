Long-haul Covid-19 patients find hope in recovery clinics

WASHINGTON (AFP) - When Ms Stephanie Hedrick realised she was still suffering from shortness of breath, blurry vision and brain fog months after recovering from Covid-19, she knew she needed more help than her primary care doctor alone could provide.

"Not every doctor knows everything," said the 62-year-old, a retired teacher from the US state of Virginia.

After months of rehabilitative therapy at a specialised clinic in the nearby capital Washington, Ms Hedrick was finally able to play in the waves with her five grandchildren this summer.

The MedStar Covid Recovery Programme that she turned to is part of a new wave of clinics specifically treating patients suffering from long Covid - a post-infection syndrome that can affect nearly every system in the body, causing sometimes debilitating symptoms.

"The clinic gave me hope that life was going to go on," Ms Hedrick said.

Similar clinics have popped up across the United States as thousands of people who recovered from coronavirus infections - even mild ones - have found themselves still struggling.

Doctors have known for years that some patients who recover from viral infections go on to develop post-viral syndromes, but the exact cause is unknown.

"There's something happening. It's very clearly not in people's heads," said Dr Hana Akselrod, co-director of the Covid-19 Recovery Clinic with the George Washington University health system.

Estimates of long Covid's prevalence vary widely from study to study, from as little as 10 per cent of people who recover from a Covid-19 infection, to as high as 35 per cent or even 50 per cent.

After her infection, Ms Hedrick - who described herself as otherwise "active" - was suddenly having irregular heart rhythms, joint pain and shortness of breath.

"It's like somebody took all of your energy and strength and motivation to be able to do something," she said.

Dr Eric Wisotzky, head of the MedStar clinic, said he works with patients on strategies to manage their complaints - a "delicate balance" of exercise and rest.

Some even regain a lost sense of smell through a regimen of sniffing essential oils several times a day.

To improve endurance, Ms Hedrick was advised to do short, easy exercises. And when she gets confused at the grocery store, Ms Hedrick uses the strategies her speech therapist taught her, to slow down and go through her shopping list item by item.

She admits she doesn't feel totally back to normal. But, "I have longer periods of good days," she said.