Long Covid-19 harms millions globally: Study

WASHINGTON - Long Covid-19 eases with time, according to a study that found about 1 per cent of coronavirus patients had persistent symptoms for a year or more.

In the first rigorous assessment of the magnitude of long Covid-19 on a global scale, researchers found 6.2 per cent of people who had the virus in the pandemic's first two years experienced at least one of three main groups of symptoms three months later. Of those patients, 15 per cent were still afflicted after a year.

Although the probability of having chronic health problems from Covid-19 is relatively low, the vast number of cases - at least 670 million worldwide - leaves a substantial burden of disability, said Dr Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, where the study was done.

Long Covid-19's effects are, on average, similar to what occurs after a moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury or complete deafness, said Dr Theo Vos, a professor of health metrics sciences at the university, who led the study.

The study, published on Monday in the journal JAMA, helps explain why as many as four million Americans have left the workforce in the wake of the pandemic and why long Covid-19 may cost US$3.7 trillion (S$5.3 trillion) in the US alone.

More than 94 million cases and one million Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the US, where the coronavirus infected almost 42,000 people a day on average in September.

The research is based on data from 1.2 million Covid-19 patients in 22 countries gathered from 54 studies and two medical record databases, including from the US Veterans Affairs health system.

More than 200 ailments have been linked to long Covid-19, but the study in JAMA collated information on three common clusters of symptoms.

It found that three months after a coronavirus infection, 3.7 per cent of patients had ongoing respiratory problems, 3.2 per cent had persistent fatigue with bodily pain or mood swings and 2.2 per cent had cognitive problems, after adjusting for their health status before Covid-19.

It is not uncommon for Covid-19 patients to experience persistent symptoms for a month, but most have fully resolved or diminished significantly after three months, said Dr Sarah Ryan at Columbia Primary Care in New York. Dr Ryan, who has been caring for long Covid-19 patients for more than two years, said that in her experience, "a handful" have severe problems a year after their infection. "But the good news for the public is that they're a small minority," she said.

BLOOMBERG