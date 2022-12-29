Lockheed seeks review of US Army’s Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract

The contract is potentially worth around US$70 billion. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON – Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit on Wednesday sought a review of the US Army’s decision to award a contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron’s Bell unit.

The company, which filed its protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), said it had partner Boeing’s support.

Earlier in December, the Army ended a years-long competition aimed at finding a replacement for the Black Hawk utility helicopter after it assigned the contract to Textron’s unit.

The contract is potentially worth around US$70 billion (S$94 billion) - over decades - depending on how many are ordered, according to the Army, which is looking to retire more than 2,000 medium-class UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters built by Sikorsky since the 1970s.

The filing of a protest by Lockheed and Boeing triggers a formal legal review from the GAO and requires a decision within 100 days, the agency said.

The Army acknowledges Sikorsky’s decision to file a protest and will comply with the GAO’s requirements, said a US Army spokesman. REUTERS

