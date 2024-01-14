Lloyd Austin still hospitalised with no return date set, Pentagon says

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, 70, is in contact with senior staff and continues to monitors day-to-day operations worldwide,"
WASHINGTON - Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin remains hospitalised in good condition with no date set for his release, a Pentagon spokesman said on Jan 13.

Mr Austin’s hospitalisation on Jan 1 for complications from prostate surgery and delays in notification, including to the White House, have prompted an investigation by the Department of Defence’s internal watchdog and criticism from lawmakers.

President Joe Biden called the delay a lapse of judgment, but said he still has faith in Mr Austin.

Mr Austin, 70, is in contact with senior staff and “continues to monitor DOD’s day-to-day operations worldwide,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Mr Austin’s hospitalisation has drawn particular scrutiny at a time of increased global conflict. That includes US engagement in the Middle East after the Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants and Israel’s military response in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas rules.

The US and UK launched about 70 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early on Dec 12, in a bid to stop the Iran-backed group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea. A follow-up attack by the US early on Dec 13 in Yemen targeted a Houthi radar site.

Pentagon officials have said that Mr Austin is performing his duties while at the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington and his prognosis is good. BLOOMBERG

