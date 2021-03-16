Levelling off of arms exports in last five years

STOCKHOLM • The number of international arms transfers has levelled off in the last five years, but a more peaceful world is not necessarily the reason as some nations shun imports and have begun producing their own weapons, researchers said yesterday.

Comparing the period of 2011-2015 with 2016-2020, three of the world's five largest arms exporters - the United States, France and Germany - actually exported more, but the rises were offset by a drop in exports from the other two major exporters - Russia and China.

While exports remain at their highest level since the end of the Cold War, this is the first time since the period of 2001-2005 that they have not risen overall.

"Demand remains high, but it hasn't grown," said Mr Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Yearly comparisons are often less informative since individual years can include major weapons systems, such as submarines or fighter jets, causing spikes and drops that are not the result of policy changes, he added.

The US, the world's largest exporter of weapons by far, saw its share of international arms transfers increase from 32 per cent to 37 per cent.

The rise further widened the gap with the No. 2 exporter, Russia, whose exports shrank by 22 per cent, largely due to a drop in exports to India, though it still accounted for a fifth of the world's arms exports.

There were also shifts in where arms deliveries go, with a noticeable growing demand in the Middle East, which saw 25 per cent growth for the period.

Saudi Arabia was the world's largest importer in the period, receiving 11 per cent of arms imports, 79 per cent of them from the US. The Saudis, for instance, strengthened their air capabilities with 91 combat aircraft from the US.

In contrast, the world's second largest importer, India, decreased its imports by 33 per cent, "mainly due to its complex procurement processes, combined with an attempt to reduce its dependence on Russian arms", the researchers said.

A trend that has emerged is of countries looking to substitute imports with domestically produced weaponry.

"That means that the arms imports, or the demand for arms, go down as (the countries) are able to do more on their own," Mr Wezeman said. No examples were given.

Meanwhile, Israel unveiled on Sunday a laser-guided mortar system that it said could reduce civilian collateral damage, as the Jewish state faces an International Criminal Court investigation into possible war crimes.

The Iron Sting system, developed by the Israeli military with local firm Elbit Systems, will use laser and Global Positioning System technology to provide maximal accuracy to 120mm mortar rounds, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Iron Sting, which had been in development for years, had been successfully tested in southern Israel ahead of production and supply to the Israeli army, the Defence Ministry said.

