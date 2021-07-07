Lawsuits over collapsed condo likely to take years

MIAMI • The collapse of a condominium tower near Miami will set off years of litigation as victims and their families look to find fault among the building's management as well as engineers, architects and others, according to legal experts.

Disaster struck in Surfside, Florida, on June 24 as a major repair project was beginning. The cause of one of the worst residential construction failures in the US is likely to have many contributing factors stretching back years.

"Whether it be architects, engineers or contractors who had any involvement in this building, we'll be looking at everybody to hold each party responsible for their negligence," said Mr Daniel Wagner, a Florida lawyer, who declined to say if he is representing anyone involved in the disaster.

But it will be a process complicated by a trend in recent years in Florida law that has made it increasingly difficult to hold parties accountable for construction defects, lawyers said.

Liability in complex disasters often gets parcelled out among defendants, with a certain percentage apportioned to each.

The death toll on Monday climbed to 28, and 117 people were unaccounted for.

Less than 24 hours after the collapse, the first of at least three lawsuits was filed against Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, run by a volunteer board comprising owners, for failing to ensure the building's safety.

Mr Bob McKee, a lawyer who brought a case for resident Steven Rosenthal, who survived the collapse, said until another cause can be identified, the presumption is that failed maintenance was to blame.

The condo association president had warned residents in an April letter that the situation had become "significantly worse" since "major structural damage" was identified in a 2018 inspection.

Mr McKee said plaintiffs will identify other potentially liable parties through the discovery process.

One lawsuit by the family of missing resident Harold Rosenberg also named as defendants Morabito Consultants and SD Architects for failing to warn residents of the danger of collapse. The lawsuit blamed the Morabito engineering firm, which conducted the 2018 inspection, for allegedly failing to warn the condo association of the need to evacuate the building. The firm was retained again last year and did not warn residents that the damage it uncovered two years earlier had not been repaired, the lawsuit said.

Morabito said it provided its 2018 report and recommendations to the condo association.

But lawyer Rene Rocha, who is working on the Rosenberg case, said informing the association may not have been enough. "They could have walked away from the job if they told the board it would be unsafe to proceed this way," he said.

The Rosenberg lawsuit also said it planned to sue Surfside for allegedly failing to hire an independent expert to inspect the building after receiving the 2018 report.

The condo association declined to comment on the lawsuit. SD Architects could not be reached, and the town did not respond.

Legal experts said the defendants will likely argue there was no evidence that the building was at immediate risk of collapse.

