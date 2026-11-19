Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A US official said resolving wrongful detentions is a priority of the US president.

WASHINGTON – Republican lawmakers on Nov 18 urged US President Donald Trump to again press Chinese leader Xi Jinping to free two Americans designated as wrongfully detained, as well as political prisoners, when the two meet in Shenzhen on Nov 19 .

Advocates for the Americans, Youlin Chen and Min Zin, say they expect Trump to raise their cases with Xi.

John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, Robert Aderholt, chairman of the House Values Action Team, and Chris Smith, co-chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, issued the statement. Seventeen other House Republicans co-signed it.

The lawmakers said the two men were held on “baseless suspicions” of endangering national security. They cited the July release of Pastor Ezra Jin as an example of diplomacy producing results and called for other detainees, including Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and Uyghur economist Ilham Tohti, to be freed.

“They should all be released immediately,” the lawmakers said.

Responding to the statement, a US official said: “Resolving the wrongful detentions of US citizens is always a top priority for the president.”

The wrongfully detained designation makes the pair’s release a top US priority.

US officials and advocates for the detained pair say China has not engaged on the cases, despite Trump raising Chen’s case at a meeting with Xi in May and both men’s cases in September.

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson said: “China is a country governed by the rule of law. Its judicial authorities handle cases in accordance with the law, and there is no such thing as so-called wrongful detention.”

Min Zin, a researcher on Myanmar, was detained during a visit to south-west China in June. China’s Foreign Ministry said the American citizen was suspected of spying and endangering Chinese national security.

Chen is a Chinese-born seismologist whose published work on the seismographic signatures of North Korean nuclear tests was US-funded. He was arrested at Beijing’s international airport on Nov 5, 2024, as he prepared to fly home. Chinese authorities charged him with espionage on May 1, 2025.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has designated both men as wrongfully detained.

The State Department in October added a “D” indicator to its China travel advisory, warning of the risk of wrongful detention. It could raise the risk level of its travel advisory for China if progress is not made.

Eric Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, an advocacy group working with Chen’s family, said it was “uncharacteristic of the Chinese government to not engage on resolving matters of this type after two discussions about them at the presidential level”. REUTERS