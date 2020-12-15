Lawmakers set to unveil $1.2 trillion pandemic relief plan

WASHINGTON • A bipartisan group of lawmakers is readying a two-part proposal with US$908 billion (S$1.2 trillion) in pandemic relief to help boost the battered US economy.

They are planning to release it soon so it can be considered by congressional leaders negotiating a final package that can be included in a government spending Bill needed by Dec 18.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone on Sunday and were planning to speak again yesterday. The two have remained optimistic despite months of fruitless discussions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that Congress move forward with a Bill that does not include the two most controversial provisions: liability protection for employers from virus-related lawsuits and US$160 billion in aid for state and local governments.

"We'll have a Bill produced for the American people (on Monday)," Senator Joe Manchin said on Fox News Sunday.

The group worked through the weekend to resolve the differences on these two provisions, which have stymied a deal for months.

The next step for the legislation will be for Republican and Democratic leaders to finish negotiating the final package that could get a vote.

While Democrats have endorsed the bipartisan plan as a basis for negotiations, it is unclear whether Mr McConnell would put it on the Senate floor for a vote.

Mr McConnell favours Mr Mnuchin's US$916 billion relief proposal, which includes US$600 in direct payments to individuals but does not have the US$300 per week supplemental unemployment insurance included in the bipartisan Bill.

Lawmakers of both parties have said that the best chance for passing a pandemic-relief Bill this month would be to attach it to the 12-Bill omnibus package Congress must pass by Friday to fund the government.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeated his threat to veto a massive defence spending Bill, setting the stage for a major battle with US lawmakers at a time when they are racing to hammer out a compromise on more coronavirus relief.

The US$740 billion National Defence Authorisation Act passed both Houses of Congress with more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.

Passage by the Republican-controlled US Senate last Friday sent the measure to Mr Trump, giving him 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS