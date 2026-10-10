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Lawmaker calls for US research funding curbs on more Chinese schools

Tsinghua University, a top Chinese school that has educated many of the country’s business and political elite, was one of the schools mentioned by US Representative John Moolenaar.

SAN FRANCISCO - A Republican lawmaker has called on the United States Defence Department to put American research funding restrictions on dozens more Chinese universities, including one with ties to top American business leaders.

Representative from Michigan John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, in October asked the department to add 58 more Chinese schools and 62 Chinese technology labs to what is known as the 1286 list, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

Several of the Chinese labs and schools focus on areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, the letter said.

The Defence Department, which US President Donald Trump calls the War Department, is barred from providing research funding to any entity that works with Chinese universities on the list. It calls collaboration with listed schools “a compliance risk” that puts US federal funding at risk.

The department in August said it would investigate 30 US schools around whether they collaborate with Chinese institutions on the 1286 list.

Among the schools Moolenaar asked the Defence Department to include is Tsinghua University, a top Chinese school that has educated many of the country’s business and political elite.

Some US business leaders, including the chief executives of Nvidia, Apple and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), serve on the advisory board at Tsinghua’s business school, postings that are meant to foster ties between US and Chinese companies.

Nvidia declined to comment, and Tsinghua, Apple and AMD did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS