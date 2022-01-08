Latest wave hits food supply and staff numbers in the US

WASHINGTON • The highly contagious Omicron virus variant is disrupting already stressed food supply chains, sickening so many workers that more shortages at grocery stores are all but certain.

Supermarkets have been struggling to keep food fully stocked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of labour shortfalls in every part of the food system, from farms to manufacturers to distributors.

Now, Omicron is taking the problem to a new level. The variant is raging across the United States and raising health concerns that many thought vaccines had put to rest.

Schools and daycare centres are seeing closures again, keeping more Americans from work. All of that will help fuel wage increases and price surges for consumers, as well as 2020-style food outages.

"We are already seeing bare shelves," said Ms Bindiya Vakil, chief executive officer of supply-chain consultant Resilinc Corp. "Labour shortages due to Omicron are going to exacerbate the issue."

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocery distributor and store operator SpartanNash is seeing a tripling of cases in recent weeks among its staff. About 1 per cent of its 18,000-person workforce reported having the virus in recent weeks, compared with about one-third of a per cent a few months ago.

The company has been able to fulfil orders, but with delays. The employees who are available are working more. "It is harder because we are asking people to work overtime," CEO Tony Sarsam said in an interview.

On the receiving side, the company is having trouble getting supplies from food manufacturers, especially processed items such as cereal and soup, Mr Sarsam said. "The manufacturers can't get labour," he said.

Food makers Conagra Brands and Campbell Soup are seeing upticks in Covid-19-driven absenteeism among workers. Both companies are framing it as another disruption among many, and have been aggressively hiring for some time now.

"If people are out or people are quarantined as they have been since the beginning of Covid-19, we have got backup plans," said Mr Sean Connolly, chief executive officer of Conagra Brands.

When it comes to farms, the story is the same: Omicron is making it harder to produce food.

Egg Innovations, one of the biggest US producers of free-range eggs, has been short-staffed for about a year due to the pandemic, according to CEO John Brunnquell.

Omicron is making it even more difficult to keep workers in his business and across the industry.

There is seemingly no solution. Mr Brunnquell said he cannot mandate vaccinations without taking a hit to his operations.

"Because it is such a tight labour market, and because we are already short of people, I don't feel I have the ability to mandate it without losing a couple more," he said.

Omicron is also disrupting schools, too.

Thousands of American schools are ringing in the New Year with a return to remote learning as the Omicron wave hits staff and students, with some parents expressing worry for their children's education and mental well-being.

The closures - which for now comprise around 4 per cent of schools nationwide - are focused in the country's North-east and Midwest, as districts contend with teachers and students who have fallen ill with Covid-19 and try to curb transmission.

Teachers' unions have also adopted a more Covid-19-cautious approach since the start of the pandemic, at times pitting them against the local authorities.

Still, a full 96 per cent of schools are open, White House Covid-19 task force coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters this week, adding that it remained a clear priority of President Joe Biden to return to in-person learning.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE