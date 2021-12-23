Large holiday gatherings not safe even if vaccinated or boosted, Fauci says

The seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the US increased by 25 per cent from the previous week. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
December 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM
Published
December 23, 2021 at 6:25 AM

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Americans vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday (Dec 22).  

The United States faces a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in infections fuelled by the now-dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus forcing many to cancel travel, reconsider visiting loved ones, and question attending holiday parties.  

“There are many of these parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals.  Those are the kind of functions in the context of Omicron that you do not want to go to,” Dr Fauci said at a White House briefing.  

Early evidence indicates Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant, said Dr Fauci, citing studies from South Africa and Scotland, but warned Americans must remain cautious.  

“This is good news. However, we must wait to see what happens in our own population which has its own demographic considerations,” he said.  

The seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the United States rose 25 per cent from the previous week to about 149,300 cases per day, said US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rochelle Walensky, with average daily deaths up 3.5 per cent at 1,200.  

Omicron represents approximately 73 per cent of cases across the country, said Dr Walensky, and as high as 90 per cent of cases in some areas, such as the eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, South, and northern Pacific states.  

“This increase in Omicron proportion is what we anticipated and what we have been preparing for,” she said.  

The US government will have 265,000 treatment courses of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 anti-viral treatment available by January and 10 million by late summer, said White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.  

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised Paxlovid, Pfizer’s pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above.  

The government will provide any resources Pfizer needs for production and will distribute treatments to states and localities at no charge as soon as they are delivered, he said.

More On This Topic
US Covid-19 testing struggles to keep up with Omicron
US Covid-19 case spike derails many Americans' holiday plans
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.