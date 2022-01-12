LA police tuned out robbery call to search for Pokemon

LOS ANGELES • Two US police officers who went off to hunt for Pokemon instead of responding to a robbery in Los Angeles have been fired. Mr Louis Lozano and Mr Eric Mitchell cruised the streets searching for fantastic creatures in the augmented reality smartphone game, documents show, bagging a relatively rare Snorlax, as well as a difficult-to-trap Togetic - but no criminals.

In-car recording of their conversation revealed they had heard the call for help at a department store, but drove off instead.

"Officer Mitchell alerted Lozano that Snorlax 'just popped up'," legal papers show. "For approximately the next 20 minutes, the (recording) captured (the two officers) discussing Pokemon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones."

The Los Angeles police officers snagged the Snorlax and then turned their attention to a Togetic - which proved to be a little tricky to subdue. Both men were charged with multiple counts of misconduct, and admitted failing to respond to the robbery call during the incident in April 2017, but denied they had been playing Pokemon Go.

The pair insisted during disciplinary hearings that they had merely been discussing the game, and challenged their dismissal. California's court of appeal, however, did not believe their explanations, and upheld their firings.

Pokemon Go took the mid-2010s by storm, with millions around the world glued to their smartphones in the hunt for the fantastical creatures. In one of the first mainstream adoptions of augmented reality, players would look for round-eyed "pocket monsters" that would appear in the real world, if viewed on a smartphone screen.

The game was so popular that several military installations warned troops about the possible perils of playing on bases, including near runways. Fans of the game were accused of causing traffic accidents, and an illegal border crossing was blamed on someone trying to "Catch 'em all".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE