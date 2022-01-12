LA police pull pilot from crashed plane before train hits it

LOS ANGELES • Police in California pulled the pilot from a crash-landed Cessna seconds before the aircraft was hit by a train, sending debris flying in all directions.

Dramatic video obtained by Reuters showed several officers freeing the man from the downed plane, which had crashed shortly after take-off in the Pacoima neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, according to local media.

The officers and pilot were just a few feet from the tracks when the passing train destroyed the plane.

"The plane had a failed take-off and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection," said Mr Luis Jimenez, a 21-year-old music composer who filmed the video.

"Just seconds before impact, police officers saved the pilot and a piece of debris almost hit me."

The pilot was treated for cuts and bruises and is in stable condition, according to local media.

No one on the train was injured, local media reported.

Bodycam footage posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department showed officers pulling the bleeding pilot from the plane.

The department applauded its officers, saying in the tweet that they had "displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks".

