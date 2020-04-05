Kushner takes top role in Covid-19 battle

WASHINGTON • He has no medical experience, was never elected or saw military service, but, as US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner has crucial access - and now he is the White House pointman for the coronavirus crisis.

A youthful looking 39-year-old, Mr Kushner is no stranger in Washington. Although he had never served at any level of government before, his marriage to Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka put him at the heart of power after the 2016 election.

Now Mr Kushner's surprise appearance at Mr Trump's daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday has confirmed his rise to the top tier on one of the greatest crises to hit the United States.

Vice-President Mike Pence is meant to be coordinating the complex government response to an illness overwhelming the country's health system and economy.

At the briefing, Mr Kushner, while making sure to say he was there to assist Mr Pence, spoke with the self-confidence - critics often call it arrogance - of someone enjoying unique influence.

Asked to describe his still vaguely defined mission, Mr Kushner suggested he would reinvigorate a team struggling with the dire challenge of battling the pandemic across the country.

Mr Kushner said Mr Trump had asked him "to make sure that we think outside the box, make sure we're finding all the best thinkers in the country, making sure we're getting all the best ideas".

The White House feels it is being unfairly blamed for delays in the supply chain from equipment stockpiles and manufacturers to hospitals and ordinary citizens.

Life-saving ventilators are in desperately tight supply and it is difficult for most people even to get a simple face mask.

Mr Trump says the shortfall of medical supplies is the fault of state governors, not the federal government, which he describes as a mere back-up, not the leader.

In his briefing, Mr Kushner was right on message, saying individual states have no automatic right to such assistance. "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile," he said. "It's not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use."

He went on to say that the crisis was revealing which politicians were "better managers". He described some governors as "scared" and confused.

