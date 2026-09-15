‘Kirkversary’ Berkeley event on anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s draws federal criticism

The controversy over such events as “Kirkversary” touches on the fraught debate about what speech goes too far on a college campus.

Emily Salib, a freshman at the University of California, Berkeley, stopped on the evening of Sept 10 at one of the campus’ main lawns to see what had drawn so many people to the area.

She paused to watch when she realised it was a so-called Kirkversary event. The gathering, pegged to the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s killing, had been inspired by countless internet memes that have circulated online since Kirk’s death on Sept 10, 2025.