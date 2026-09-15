‘Kirkversary’ Berkeley event on anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s draws federal criticism
Mark Arsenault
- A 'Kirkversary' event at UC Berkeley commemorated the anniversary of Charlie Kirk's death, drawing mixed reactions and attention from students and the university.
- A top State Department official warned that foreign students celebrating Kirk's death risked visa revocation, citing past visa cancellations related to such incidents.
- The event sparked debate on free speech and campus conduct, with Berkeley affirming support for free speech while investigating concerns amid ongoing political tensions.
AI generated
Emily Salib, a freshman at the University of California, Berkeley, stopped on the evening of Sept 10 at one of the campus’ main lawns to see what had drawn so many people to the area.
She paused to watch when she realised it was a so-called Kirkversary event. The gathering, pegged to the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s killing, had been inspired by countless internet memes that have circulated online since Kirk’s death on Sept 10, 2025.