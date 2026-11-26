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SAN FRANCISCO – Massive waves carried on king tides battered California’s coast on Nov 25, prompting evacuations and soaking San Francisco, but sparing feared mass disruptions to Thanksgiving holiday travel.

San Francisco already recorded its highest November water levels in more than 40 years on the morning of Nov 24 , according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

On Nov 25, local media reported waves reaching as high as 9.14m at Ocean Beach, San Francisco’s main beach.

Powerful waves broke an old wooden pier in Pacifica, a small town about a 20-minute drive south, where high tides also caused flooding in some neighbourhoods.

Cars were partially submerged, and people waded through knee-deep water in some areas.

A handful of curious spectators watched the waves crashing.

“It’s mother nature doing its thing,” one man in Pacifica told a local TV news station.

A man splashed by a massive wave during a king tide event in California on Nov 25. PHOTO: AFP

So-called king tides occur every year due to the gravitational pull and alignments of the Earth, Moon and Sun but their collision in November with storm-driven ocean surges could cause significant flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt travel.

Experts say king tides’ impact could also grow as the ocean warms in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific due to human-caused climate change and exceptionally strong El Nino weather patterns.

San Francisco International Airport officials said its runways were not at risk of flooding, but the authorities still urged residents to reconsider travel plans during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Delays at the airport early on Nov 25 were about 9% worse than the past two weeks, with some 62% of arriving and departing flights running behind schedule, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s airport tracker.

“San Francisco has made it through the worst of this round of king tides,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said, adding that tides remain high “so please continue to use caution around the waterfront”.

A section of the Pacifica Municipal Pier remains after a large piece broke off during a king tide event in California on Nov 25. PHOTO: AFP

Just the beginning

2026’s tides are predicted to be at their highest levels since January 1983, Dial Hoang at the NWS said.

Those tides also coincided with vicious, El Nino-fuelled storms – and the impact was catastrophic.

“All hell broke loose,” said Reinhard Flick, a coastal oceanographer at University of California, San Diego’s Scripps Institution.

“We had 3.96m waves offshore, the highest tides of the year, and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.”

Since then, storm preparedness and infrastructure have improved, experts say.

Dangers remain. Strong winds could fell trees, Lurie warned, and “low-lying streets along the waterfront can flood with little to no rain”.

Some neighbourhoods in low-lying areas experienced flooding during a king tide event in California on Nov 25. PHOTO: AFP

Eric Im told AFP that his family restaurant, Jim Georgie’s Donuts, had already been flooded earlier in November in heavy rain and he had put out sand bags for the new onslaught.

“We closed the door thinking that should be sufficient but it wasn’t,” Im told AFP.

In Southern California, forecasters warned that so-called sneaker waves – large, sudden influxes of water – could wash beachgoers out to sea, and surge into parking lots or roadways.

“Always keep an eye on the ocean,” the NWS said.

“Waves can run up much further than expected, do not assume dry spots are safe.” AFP