King Charles to promote British-American unity in rare speech to Congress

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Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla joining US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania for a tour of the White House on April 27.

WASHINGTON – Britain’s King Charles will address the US Congress on April 28 with a message of unity between the United Kingdom and the United States, promoting the “special relationship” at a time of differences between the British government and US President Donald Trump over the war on Iran.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a four-day state visit to the US, steering clear of the political rifts between Mr Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer while underscoring the deep ties forged between Britain and its former colony over the 250 years since independence.

The King’s address, scheduled to begin at 3pm local time (3am Singapore time), will be only the second by a British sovereign to the US Congress, after his mother Queen Elizabeth II spoke to both houses in 1991.

It is a central event of the state visit – the most high-profile of the King’s reign – and will be followed by a state dinner on the night of April 28 .

The King’s speech is expected to last about 20 minutes, a palace source said, and touch on issues including NATO, the Middle East and Ukraine.

While written on the advice of the British government, much of the language and tone comes from the King himself, the source said.

Its central message will focus on challenges facing both nations, stressing that the two countries can promote international security and prosperity by defending their shared values.

Despite periodic differences, the King will say, “Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together,” and will describe the partnership as “one of the greatest alliances in human history”, the source said.

Mr Trump, a vocal admirer of the British royal family who often calls King Charles a “great man”, has nonetheless clashed with Mr Starmer’s government.

Mr Starmer hopes the visit will shore up the transatlantic relationship, which has been strained in recent months.

The long-planned visit has unfolded against tensions over the US-Israeli war on Iran, after Mr Trump criticised Britain for declining to support the offensive.

Although Mr Trump has eased his criticism in recent days, an internal Pentagon email outlining how Washington might review its position on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands has raised concern across the Atlantic.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump posing for a picture with Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla on April 27. PHOTO: REUTERS

The visit began on April 27 when King Charles and Queen Camilla met Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a private tea at the White House, followed by a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence, where they mingled with media leaders, Washington socialites and US officials.

On April 29 , the royals will be in New York City to commemorate those killed in the attacks of Sept 11, 2001 , and the trip concludes in Virginia on April 30 with the King meeting people involved in conservation, reflecting his long-standing environmental advocacy. REUTERS