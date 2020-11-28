Kim Jong Un likely to let missiles do the talking with Biden

SEOUL • North Korea has greeted the last two US presidents with tests of missiles or nuclear bombs within weeks of taking office. And experts see something similar happening with Mr Joe Biden, whom the regime has called "a rabid dog".

Mr Kim Jong Un is one of the few world leaders who have yet to congratulate - or even acknowledge - the President-elect, after Chinese President Xi Jinping did so on Wednesday.

While it's not unusual for North Korea to stay silent on the results of US elections, Mr Kim held unprecedented meetings with President Donald Trump that broke the mould of relations between the long-time adversaries. Ties now are poised to revert to the frostier days of the Obama administration, when the US deployed "strategic patience" to avoid rewarding North Korea for provocations - a policy that stayed in place after Mr Kim took power in 2011.

For North Korea, it may not make too much of a difference: Under both Mr Barack Obama and Mr Trump, Mr Kim steadily increased his ability to threaten the US homeland with nuclear weapons even in the face of ever-tighter sanctions.

The most likely missile test this time will be another ICBM. This could include a new rocket North Korea rolled out at a military parade in October, which is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to the US homeland.

Pyongyang has made clear that it prefers dealing with Mr Trump, who gave Mr Kim a seat at the table as an equal.

His regime has extolled the "mysteriously wonderful" chemistry between the two leaders, while denouncing Mr Biden as an "imbecile bereft of the elementary quality as a human being".

And as Mr Biden seeks to work with allies following Mr Trump's "America First" approach, Mr Kim may also find that he has more friends now than he did a few years ago. He enjoys much better relations with China and Russia, who joined with the US in 2017 to support unprecedented United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

Mr Biden's camp has signalled more room for negotiations, saying in a policy paper that he wants to "jump-start" a campaign with US allies and others for denuclearisation.

Mr Kim is likely to give clues on how he'll approach the new Biden administration during an annual New Year's address - one of the biggest political speeches on the country's political calendar. North Korea is also expected to hold a rare ruling party congress at around the time of Mr Biden's inauguration to lay out a new five-year plan for its economy, which is headed for its biggest contraction in more than two decades due to sanctions, the coronavirus and a series of natural disasters.

BLOOMBERG