Key Biden aides set to hold first talks with China officials

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden's top aides will hold their first talks with China next week in Alaska, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Wednesday to seek "tangible" outcomes from meeting officials of the nation he has called the greatest threat.

In a sign of Mr Biden's strategy to rally allies as a bulwark against China, Mr Blinken will first travel to Japan and South Korea with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who separately will head to India after.

Mr Blinken will then join national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Anchorage on March 18 with their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.

"This is an important opportunity for us to lay out in very frank terms many concerns that we have with Beijing's actions and behaviour that are challenging the security, prosperity, the values of the United States and our partners and allies," Mr Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would approach its relations with China "in lockstep" with its partners. "It was important to us that this administration's first meeting with Chinese officials be held on American soil, and occur after we have met and consulted closely with partners and allies in both Asia and Europe," Ms Psaki said.

In response to Mr Blinken's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the meeting is being held "at the invitation of the US". He said China hopes the US can move relations back onto a "healthy and stable" track, view ties objectively and rationally, forsake the Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset, and to respect China's sovereignty, security and interests.

Mr Zhao also urged the US to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and to manage differences between both countries.

Mr Blinken, testifying before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, signalled that next week's meeting would not be a return to regular senior-level dialogues held under past US administrations, which had been increasingly criticised in Washington for yielding little progress on US grievances with Beijing.

"There's no intent at this point for a series of follow-on engagements. Those engagements, if they are to follow, really have to be based on the proposition that we're seeing tangible progress and tangible outcomes on the issues of concern to us with China," he said.

Mr Biden and Mr Blinken have spoken by phone with Chinese leaders, with the US President saying he pressed President Xi Jinping on human rights, trade and regional assertiveness in a two-hour call last month. The Alaska talks will be the first between the Pacific powers since Mr Yang met Mr Blinken's hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo in June in Hawaii.

Asia expert Bonnie Glaser of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies said the timing of the meeting sends the message to China that US alliances are strong. Discussions are likely to focus on China's policies towards Hong Kong, its pressure on Taiwan, its treatment of Uighurs, and what Washington sees as economic coercion against Australia, she said.

"Both sides have insisted the other should right the wrongs," said Nanjing University's professor of international relations Zhu Feng. "It'll be a positive result if the two countries could go further than repeating such rhetoric."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG