Ketanji Brown Jackson to join US Supreme Court as Stephen Breyer departs

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Ketanji Brown Jackson, picked by President Joe Biden to become the first Black woman on the US Supreme Court, is set to be sworn in to begin serving the lifetime job on Thursday (June 29) with the formal retirement of liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson, 51, was confirmed by the Senate on April 7. Breyer, 83, has served on the court since 1994 and announced his plans to retire in January. Breyer will officially retire and Jackson will take her two oaths of office at noon on Thursday (midnight on Friday, Singapore time) shortly after the court issues the last of its rulings of its current term.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Jackson while Breyer will administer the judicial oath in a small gathering with Jackson's family at the courthouse, the court said.

"It has been my great honour to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," Breyer said in a letter to Biden.

Breyer, the court's oldest justice, often found himself in dissent on a court that has moved ever rightward, including last Friday when its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion recognised in the landmark 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling.

Breyer also dissented in another major ruling last week when the court's conservatives endorsed for the first time a right under the US Constitution to carry a handgun in public.

Jackson's confirmation by the Senate marked a victory for Biden, who has sought to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds.

Thursday's ceremony will be livestreamed on the court's website, the court indicated.

Jackson, who served early in her career as a Supreme Court clerk for Breyer, will become the sixth woman justice ever. For the first time, four women will serve on the court together.

She will take Breyer's place on the liberal bloc of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority whose actions in recent weeks illustrate a willingness to boldly assert its power by taking up and decisively ruling on contentious issues.