Kentucky floods leave 15 dead; more rain expected

WASHINGTON • The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 15, Governor Andy Beshear said yesterday, after days of torrential rainfall inundated homes, washed out roads and caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

The National Guard and the state police used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles.

Video footage from local media showed flood waters reaching the roofs of houses and turning roads into rivers.

"We have lost at least 15 Kentuckians though that number is going to grow, probably more than double," Mr Beshear said in a video on Twitter, adding that 23,000 homes and businesses were without power.

"This situation is ongoing. We are still in the search and rescue mode," he said. "It's going to be a tough couple of days. It's going to be a long rebuild. We are tough enough. We're going to make it."

Flood warnings and watches remained in effect throughout the day for the eastern half of the state as well as north-east Tennessee and western West Virginia, where more rainfall was expected to swell waterways that were already well above their flood stages, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Rivers across the region were expected to crest yesterday and throughout the weekend, while a risk of more dangerous flash flooding remained possible again throughout the day, the NWS said.

Evacuation centres were opened in state parks and other facilities, but Mr Beshear warned that some of the facilities themselves were hard hit by the storms.

Elsewhere in the United States, heavy rain battered Las Vegas, where flood water washed over streets, rushed on to several casino floors and into parking garages along the famed Las Vegas Strip, video footage from local media and on social media showed. At Circa Casino, workers tried to sweep the water away from the flooded floor, while at Planet Hollywood, water rained down on a casino table from what appeared to be a hole in the ceiling.

