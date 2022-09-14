Ken Starr, who investigated Clinton-Lewinsky case, dies aged 76

WASHINGTON - Ken Starr, who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of president Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died on Tuesday, his family announced.

Starr, 76, died in Houston, Texas, of complications from surgery, his family said in a statement.

A former judge and conservative legal stalwart, Starr was best known for leading the probe that resulted in Clinton's December 1998 impeachment by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Clinton was acquitted by the Senate the following year.

Starr's involvement with Clinton began when he was appointed special counsel in 1994 to investigate a land deal known as Whitewater involving Bill and Hillary Clinton.

That expanded into a probe of the president's affair with the 24-year-old Lewinsky, which Clinton initially denied.

The so-called Starr Report documented the president's relationship with the White House intern in graphic detail and resulted in Clinton being accused of perjury.

Starr later wrote a book about the probe - "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation" - and Time magazine chose Clinton and Starr as their "Men of the Year" in 1998.

Named a judge at the age of 37 by president Ronald Reagan, Starr went on to serve as solicitor general from 1989 to 1993 under former president George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Starr served as president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016, when he left over the handling of sexual assault cases by American football players at the Baptist school.

In January 2020, Starr joined the legal team defending Republican president Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial before the Senate.

Like Clinton, Trump was impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate.

Republican Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell praised Starr as a "a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot".

"Ken poured his remarkable energy and talent into promoting justice, defending the Constitution, and upholding the rule of law," McConnell said in a statement.