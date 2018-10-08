Kavanaugh confirmed, US bitterly divided

The United States Supreme Court is set to be conservative for decades following the elevation of controversial Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the high court on Saturday.

The judge - who had been accused of a drunken sexual assault - was confirmed in a narrow 50-48 vote in the Senate, allowing US President Donald Trump to deliver on a longstanding conservative dream.

The vote triggered protests on the steps of the Supreme Court in a sign of deep divisions across the US, just weeks before mid-term elections on Nov 6 that will be a key test for Mr Trump's presidency.

The bitter battle over the judge could also erode faith in the Supreme Court itself, pundits say.

