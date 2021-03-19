Katherine Tai is first woman of colour to be US trade chief

WASHINGTON • The US Senate has voted unanimously to confirm veteran government trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of colour to serve as US Trade Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals, confronting China's trade practices and patching up ties with US allies.

The rare 98-0 vote on Wednesday for Ms Tai, a Yale-and Harvard-educated daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, reflects support from pro-labour Democrats, traditional free-trade Republicans and China hawks from both parties.

Ms Tai, 47, formerly served as chief Democratic trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, where she helped to negotiate stronger labour rights provisions in the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. She also was the Office of the US Trade Representative's head of China trade enforcement during the Obama administration.

She will immediately get to work on a range of issues, including disputes with European Union countries over aircraft subsidies and digital services taxes, as well as prodding China to comply with World Trade Organisation rules and a phase one trade deal with the United States.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis congratulated Ms Tai in a tweet, saying he wanted to quickly resolve trade disputes, including the one over government subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

Congratulations and requests from industry also rolled in after the vote, including pleas for relief from tariffs imposed in trade fights that erupted during former president Donald Trump's administration.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Ms Tai "one of our most seasoned experts in international trade" and said she would play a crucial role in enforcing US trade deals and ensuring a level playing field for American workers and businesses.

