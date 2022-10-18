Kanye West agrees to buy conservative social network Parler

NEW YORK - Social network Parler announced on Monday a deal for Kanye West to buy the platform popular with US conservatives, just over a week after the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over anti-Semitic posts.

West – now known as Ye – has recently alienated fans and business partners with anti-Semitic comments, interest in racist conspiracy theories and wearing a provocative “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris fashion week.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” the billionaire artist and fashion mogul said in a statement released by Parler.

Parler said West, who has an account on the network as of Monday, was “taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech.”

The 45-year-old’s restrictions on Twitter and Instagram earlier in October were not the first time his posts prompted punitive action from major social media platforms.

Earlier this year, West was banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours after violating the social network’s harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

Parler, which describes itself as “a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture,” announced in September that it was restructuring to focus on users who risk being ousted from the internet.

Trump supporters

George Farmer, Parler’s executive director, said the deal with West would “change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” he said.