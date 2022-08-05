Kansas surprise abortion vote rocks US mid-term election outlook

WASHINGTON • The surprise vote in Republican-heavy Kansas to repudiate a push for abortion bans has fired shockwaves through the American political landscape ahead of November's mid-term elections, with President Joe Biden's Democrats now seeing a glimmer of hope that they may avoid their predicted drubbing.

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to terminate a pregnancy in June, conservatives in the United States have been nervously asking whether their triumphant push to severely restrict access to the procedure - a decades-long dream - has gone too far in the run-up to the mid-terms.

In Kansas, they got an answer.

The state is a Republican stronghold, but in Tuesday's referendum, a bid to remove abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution was rejected by 59 to 41 per cent, with unusually heavy turnout.

Given this was the first time Americans had an opportunity to vote on the issue since the conservative-dominated Supreme Court ruled to overturn the half-century-old Roe v Wade decision enshrining abortion rights, Democrats are celebrating the result - and say a major backlash is only beginning.

"The court practically dared women in this country to go to the ballot box and restore the right to choose that the court had just ripped away after 50 years," Mr Biden said at the White House where he signed an executive order that aims to help Americans who travel elsewhere to get an abortion when their own state makes it impossible.

"They don't have a clue about the power of American women. Last night in Kansas, they found out."

Planned Parenthood, which lobbies for abortion access, called the Kansas vote "a clear warning to anti-abortion politicians".

The organisation's president, Ms Alexis McGill Johnson, also called on voters to keep up the momentum into the midterms.

"We have the opportunity to protect abortion access at the ballot box in November. We know that Kansas will not be our last fight or our last victory."

The November mid-terms, which will decide which party controls Congress for the last two years of Mr Biden's first term, are shaping up as rough for Democrats who even now only control the legislature by a few votes.

Blamed by voters for soaring inflation - at a four-decade high - and widespread pessimism in the messy aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Democrats are forecast to lose at least the House of Representatives and maybe the Senate.

This would likely make Mr Biden a lame duck, turning Washington into an even uglier political battlefield than it is today.

And abortion is not the only reason the mid-terms campaign will bring ideological tensions to a boil.

Mr Donald Trump is pushing hardline right-wing candidates to boost his brand and possibly set the stage for his own attempted White House comeback in 2024.

Several candidates endorsed by Mr Trump won primary votes held around the country on Tuesday at the same time as the Kansas referendum, signalling that the disgraced former president remains a force.

In Michigan, one of the handful of House Republicans who dared join Democrats in impeaching Mr Trump as president was tossed out, replaced by a former Trump administration official.

Mr Trump's candidate for the Senate, Mr Blake Masters, won the Republican primary in the swing state of Arizona.

The former president's candidate for the sensitive post of Arizona secretary of state, a key figure in running elections, also won.

Mr Mark Finchem, a supporter of Mr Trump's lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, has ties to a far-right militia.

Increasingly, Democrats are seeking to link that Mr Trump surge and the abortion dispute, arguing that the mid-terms will be a battle not just between two parties but generally between political moderates and growing extremism.

