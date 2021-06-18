Kamala Harris gets tough reviews on first foreign trip

Nirmal Ghosh‍ US Bureau Chief  In Washington
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

United States President Joe Biden's first trip abroad may be deemed successful in cementing the transatlantic alliance, but Vice-President Kamala Harris' first overseas trip has been called a failure, even by some Democrats.

In fact, her June 7 to 9 trip to Guatemala and Mexico was always unlikely to succeed, given the challenge of addressing the root causes of the spike in migration to the US from Central America - principally the so-called "Northern Triangle" countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2021, with the headline 'Kamala Harris gets tough reviews on first foreign trip'. Subscribe
Topics: 