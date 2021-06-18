Kamala Harris gets tough reviews on first foreign trip

United States President Joe Biden's first trip abroad may be deemed successful in cementing the transatlantic alliance, but Vice-President Kamala Harris' first overseas trip has been called a failure, even by some Democrats.

In fact, her June 7 to 9 trip to Guatemala and Mexico was always unlikely to succeed, given the challenge of addressing the root causes of the spike in migration to the US from Central America - principally the so-called "Northern Triangle" countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.