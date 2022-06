K-pop group BTS meets Biden at White House

WASHINGTON • South Korean boyband BTS, a fund-raising juggernaut for US social justice causes, met President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

The K-pop stars made brief statements to reporters prior to the meeting, calling for a halt to crimes targeting Asian Americans.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes," said band member Jimin through a translator.

"To put a stop on this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," he added.

The meeting came as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month in May drew to a close following a sharp upswing in hate crimes against the community in the past year.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for Covid-19.

While the meeting was closed to the press, the White House said one goal was to "discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."

The musicians are known for using their lyrics and social campaigns to empower young people since making their debut in 2013.

Their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending clout to an Internet-savvy generation that harnesses the power of social media.

In June 2020, BTS fans raised about US$1 million (S$1.37 million) in one day in the #MatchAMillion online campaign for United States social justice causes, matching the band's donation to Black Lives Matter.

The group's management, Big Hit Music, said it was honoured to be invited to the White House.

"As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art," said Big Hit Music.

REUTERS