Justice Dept seeks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit

WASHINGTON • The US Justice Department is seeking to take over the defence of President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Mr Trump raped her two decades ago.

The move could further delay a suit in which Ms Carroll is demanding potentially damaging evidence from Mr Trump during the final weeks before the presidential election, including a deposition and a DNA sample to compare with a dress she claims she was wearing at the time of the alleged attack. It could also leave taxpayers on the hook for any damages awarded in the case.

In a court filing on Tuesday, the Justice Department said Mr Trump was acting "within the scope" of his job as President when he said Ms Carroll lied about the incident, prompting her lawsuit. If approved by a judge, the responsibility for defending the case and paying for any judgment would fall on the US government.

The US also moved the case to the Manhattan federal court from a New York state court, where a judge last month denied his request to stall the suit.

"Today's actions demonstrate that Trump will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government, to block discovery from going forward in my case before the upcoming election, to try to prevent a jury from ever deciding which one of us is lying," Ms Carroll said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is not clear why the Justice Department is only now seeking to take over Mr Trump's defence of the suit, which was filed last November.

Mr Trump, who has denied raping Ms Carroll, has been represented in the case by his longtime outside lawyer Marc Kasowitz.

The move comes as the Trump campaign has reportedly been facing a cash crunch due in part to its spending on legal fees defending suits against the President.

According to The New York Times, Mr Kasowitz has been paid more than US$820,000 (S$1.1 million) from campaign funds, though it is not clear if that money was related to his work on Ms Carroll's suit.

Ms Carroll's lawyer, Ms Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement that she would fight the Justice Department filing.

Ms Kaplan said the Justice Department move came on the deadline for Mr Trump to appeal against the state court judge's ruling requiring him to provide evidence.

"Trump's effort to wield the power of the US government to evade responsibility for his private misconduct is without precedent, and shows even more starkly how far he is willing to go to prevent the truth from coming out," Ms Kaplan said.

BLOOMBERG