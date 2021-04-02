'Just living his life': Jurors see videos taken before and after Floyd's arrest

MINNEAPOLIS • Minutes before his death last May, Mr George Floyd looked happy and energetic while waiting to buy cigarettes at a Minneapolis store.

A little later, he was lying handcuffed in the street with his neck pinned to the ground by a white policeman's knee, as seen in video evidence presented on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with the murder of the 46-year-old black man.

After it was over, Chauvin could be heard coolly telling a horrified bystander why he felt the need to kneel on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. "I had to control this guy because he's a sizeable guy," he said. "It looks like he's probably on something."

On the third day of testimony in the Chauvin trial, prosecutors presented jurors with several pieces of video evidence detailing the minutes before and after Mr Floyd's death.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in a case that triggered protests against racial injustice around the world last summer.

The videos shown to the jury addressed some of the central issues in one of the most closely watched US police misconduct trials in decades.

A US$20 (S$27) note, apparently counterfeit, brought the two men together. Mr Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old cashier at Cup Foods who testified, said Mr Floyd used the note to pay for cigarettes.

During his testimony, Mr Martin said he had felt moments of guilt since then, wondering if he could have changed how that day unfolded. He was one of several eyewitnesses who told the jury of their horror watching Mr Floyd struggle for breath under Chauvin's knee outside the store.

Chauvin's defence argues that the 19-year veteran of the force was following his training.

One soundless clip captured by a Cup Foods security camera showed Mr Floyd dressed in a black tank top approaching a cashier with a banana in hand, making cheerful conversation and putting his arm around a woman.

He appeared to be filled with energy and was constantly in motion, at one point almost dancing in the aisle, shifting his weight from one foot to the other.

"He seemed very friendly, approachable, he was talkative, he seemed to be having an average Memorial Day, just living his life," Mr Martin recalled, noting that the arrest took place on a holiday. "But he did seem high."

Prosecutors say Mr Floyd's use of opioid painkillers and the fentanyl found in his blood during the autopsy is irrelevant. Mr Martin was asked if Mr Floyd seemed upright and alert. Mr Martin said that he did.

He said Mr Floyd's US$20 note struck him as an obvious forgery, but he thought Mr Floyd "didn't really know it was a fake bill". He considered letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, who eventually told another worker to call the police. Officers soon confronted Mr Floyd at gunpoint in a car outside.

Mr Charles McMillian, 61, was one of the first people to notice Mr Floyd's arrest, and one of the last to speak to him.

Shown a video of himself standing near Mr Floyd, who was pinned by Chauvin's knee and calling out for his recently deceased mother, Mr McMillian dropped his head into his hands in tears.

The video shows Mr McMillian imploring Mr Floyd to cooperate with the officers and get in the police car. "I can't," Mr Floyd replied in an agonised voice.

"You can't win!" Mr McMillian kept telling him.

REUTERS