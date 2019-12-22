Just impeached Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver his State of the Union speech on Feb 4.

The invitation for the annual presidential speech to Congress comes at a charged political moment, with Mr Trump just impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and facing a trial in the Senate that is almost certain to acquit him.

It sets up a potentially explosive encounter between Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi, his chief Democratic nemesis in Congress and the woman who launched the formal impeachment inquiry.

She is now at odds with the Senate's Republican leadership about the parameters of the impeachment trial.

"In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020," Ms Pelosi wrote to the President in the letter.

Mr Trump "has accepted the Speaker's invitation", White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Friday.

Ms Pelosi's three-paragraph letter also highlighted the system of separation of powers that was created by the framers of the US Constitution: "three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other."

The reference is notable, given that Democrats accuse Mr Trump of seeking to block Congress' powers to oversee the executive branch by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment probe.

The speech will take place in the US House of Representatives, the very chamber that impeached him last Wednesday.

During this year's State of the Union, the Speaker appeared to mock Mr Trump with an exaggerated clap that was quickly interpreted online as sarcasm. She stood up during a round of applause and pointed her outstretched hands directly at the President, pursing her lips and looking at him as she clapped.

Their relationship has soured further since then.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE