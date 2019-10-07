Trump loses court fight to keep tax records secret from New York

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Donald Trump may lose control of his tax filings after years of defying a modern presidential norm of disclosing them to the public.

A federal judge in New York on Monday (Oct 7) ruled that Trump can’t stop his accountants, Mazars USA LLP, from turning over his taxes and other financial documents to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, whose office is investigating whether the Trump Organisation falsified business records related to hush-money payments.

Unless Trump can quickly win a delay or reversal of the ruling, Vance could soon start receiving the material.

“This court cannot endorse such a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity,” US District Judge Victor Marrero wrote in his ruling. “The expansive notion of constitutional immunity invoked here to shield the president from judicial process would constitute an overreach of executive power.”

The ruling marks another crack in the legal wall Trump has constructed around his personal financial records.

Two judges have already ruled against Trump in other cases, with the president appealing against those decisions.

The stakes of the legal fight have only increased with the Democrats’ announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry.

Lawyers from Vance’s office told Marrero that they would keep the material secret.