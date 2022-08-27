Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit

WASHINGTON • A redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former president Donald Trump's Florida residence was ordered be unsealed by noon yesterday by a federal judge in Florida, paving the way for the disclosure of potentially revelatory details about a search with huge legal and political implications.

Judge Bruce Reinharts' decision came after the Justice Department submitted its proposal for extensive redactions to the document, in an effort to shield witnesses from intimidation or retribution if it is made public, officials said.

Judge Reinhart directed the department to release the redacted affidavit in a brief order. It said he had considered the Justice Department's proposed redactions and found them to be "narrowly tailored to serve the government's legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation".

The redactions, he added, were "the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire affidavit".

In its most complete form, the document would disclose important, and potentially revelatory, details about the government's justification for taking the extraordinary step of searching Mar-a-Lago on Aug 8.

A Justice Department spokes-man confirmed that the government had "filed a submission under seal" on Thursday.

The former president's allies, who have not seen the document, argue that its disclosure will prove Attorney-General Merrick Garland overreached and that Mr Trump was in his rights to retain documents he believed he had informally, but legally, declassified in his final days as president.

"I think the document is likely to show there was no good-faith reason for the raid, despite the strained analysis of the Presidential Records Act," said Mr Tom Fitton, a frequent defender of Mr Trump and the president of Judicial Watch, a conservative legal advocacy group that also sued to unseal the complete document.

The full affidavit is likely to contain telling details about the Justice Department's inquiry into whether Mr Trump mishandled national defence documents and obstructed a federal investigation.

NYTIMES