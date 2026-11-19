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Trump in September described the project as a “top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch”.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Nov 18 extended an earlier ruling that blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from constructing a proposed 76m arch near Arlington National Cemetery, the latest setback for one of his efforts to leave a lasting architectural mark on the nation’s capital.

In a brief order, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan extended for another two weeks a restraining order she issued on Nov 5 that temporarily blocked construction of the arch.

That earlier order was set to expire on Nov 19.

Chutkan said the two-week extension would allow her more time to consider a request by plaintiffs including Virginia and the District of Columbia for a longer-term injunction halting the project.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chutkan’s rulings have highlighted the judiciary’s pushback against the construction projects Trump has undertaken in Washington during his second term, which have included a White House ballroom project, a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a proposed championship-level golf course 3.2km from the White House.

On Nov 14, another federal judge in Washington ordered that a riverside park remain open for now rather than close down for the golf course project.

The Trump administration appealed on Nov 18.

Historic preservation groups and other plaintiffs are actively challenging many of Trump’s projects, alleging they bypassed federal reviews, lack congressional authorisation and damage public spaces.

The arch, shown in a rendering to include a flame held by a 18m gold winged female figure and flanked by gold flying eagles, would be situated near the Potomac River between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

The Trump administration contends Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it also authorised construction of a bridge across the Potomac River.

It has said that the arch would honour veterans.

Trump in September described the project as a “top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch,” saying on social media that it would “house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas.”

Nine family members of the Kennedy political dynasty are also seeking to stop the project, saying it would obstruct views and cast shadows over their relatives’ grave sites.

Numerous Democrats in Congress have vowed to block construction once they take control in January, after winning November’s midterm elections. REUTERS