Johnson takes bid for Brexit deal to NY as clock runs down

NEW YORK • Mr Boris Johnson is kicking off a week of intense diplomacy, as he tries to push for a Brexit deal on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The British Prime Minister is holding meetings this week with all the key players - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and European Council President Donald Tusk.

He will try to persuade them to renegotiate the divorce deal they agreed to with his predecessor, Mrs Theresa May, that was rejected three times by Parliament.

"I would caution you all," he told reporters on the plane to New York yesterday, trying to lower expectations. "I don't wish to escalate excessively the belief that there will be a New York breakthrough. We will be pushing ahead but there is still work to be done."

He will also try to look beyond Brexit. Mr Johnson will seek to find a consensus on how to handle Iran, which Britain blames for the recent attack on an Aramco oil installation in Saudi Arabia. He will meet US President Donald Trump today as he attempts to advance talks on a free-trade deal.

But Mr Johnson's New York visit risks being overshadowed from home. On the plane, he refused six times to discuss a Sunday Times report that in his time as London mayor he had given privileged access to a model-turned-entrepreneur with whom he was friendly. And the United Kingdom Supreme Court is due to rule today on whether he broke the law when he suspended Parliament for five weeks.

If he can navigate those problems, the tortured negotiations over the UK's departure from the European Union will dominate Mr Johnson's agenda. He has pledged to leave "do or die" on Oct 31 and without a deal if necessary - though that would mean defying a law passed by Parliament this month requiring him to seek a delay to Jan 31 instead.

The government has said the best way out of the impasse is to negotiate a deal with the EU that British politicians can support. But Mr Johnson will not be able to do so unless he can show the bloc viable alternatives to the contentious backstop, a measure to keep the Irish border free of checks that Mr Johnson has vowed to remove from any divorce deal because it keeps the UK tied to EU rules.

"A large number of the important players really do now want a deal," Mr Johnson said. The Prime Minister said he was "cautiously optimistic" but that "there are clearly still gaps, still difficulties".

In a recorded interview broadcast on Sunday, though, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made clear the EU is not yet convinced Mr Johnson has a solution to the Irish border.

Meanwhile, splits have re-emerged in the main opposition Labour Party, overshadowing efforts to use the party's annual conference to build a platform to challenge the Conservatives. Labour was due to vote to decide its strategy yesterday, with leader Jeremy Corbyn heading for a showdown with the widely pro-EU party membership over whether Labour should endorse a policy of remaining in the bloc.

