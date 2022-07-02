John Kerry vows US to meet climate goal despite Supreme Court setback

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US climate envoy John Kerry vowed on Friday (July 1) the United States will meet goals it submitted to the United Nations on slashing greenhouse gas emissions, despite a Supreme Court ruling that curtailed the government's powers.

"We are determined to achieve our goals. We can achieve our goals," Kerry told AFP.

"But obviously it would help if we had a majority of the Supreme Court in the United States of America that actually understood the gravity of the situation and was more willing to try to be helpful rather than present a hurdle of one kind or another," he said.

President Joe Biden, after defeating the climate-sceptic Donald Trump, in April last year said the United States would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, dramatically increasing the climate ambitions of the world's largest economy.

He submitted the so-called nationally determined contribution to the UN climate body in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement, the landmark deal brokered by Kerry when he was secretary of state.

China, the world's largest carbon emitter, called on Friday on all nations to live up to Paris commitments, with foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian saying of the US, "it is not enough to just chant slogans."

Kerry, who has worked with Chinese officials in his climate role despite soaring tensions between Beijing and Washington, said that he was "not surprised by the messaging" from the Asian power.

"We will show China precisely how we're going to get the job done," Kerry said.

In an unusual commentary, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called the Supreme Court decision "a setback in our fight against climate change."

'Every option available'

The Supreme Court, finishing a term in which three justices nominated by Trump pushed it sharply to the right, on Thursday cut the wings off a key way in which the government could have tackled climate change.

In a 6-3 ruling branded "devastating" by Biden, the top court said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) did not have the authority to order sweeping cuts on emissions from coal-fired power plants.

"I am convinced - and our legal people are looking at it very carefully - that this decision leaves plenty of latitude for us to be able to do a lot of things that we need to do," Kerry said.