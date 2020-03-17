Joe Biden wins Washington state Democratic primary in blow to Sanders campaign

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Washington state, with late-breaking votes depriving rival Bernie Sanders of a much-needed win.

NBC, ABC and the New York Times called the state for Mr Biden on Monday (March 16), six days after a mail-only March 10 primary election was deemed too close to call.

Mr Sanders was ahead in the race on Election Night. But updated election results on Monday showed that late-breaking votes postmarked by Election Day but received afterwards predominately went Mr Biden's way, giving him a 23,000-vote margin over Sanders.

With 95 per cent of the projected vote now counted, Mr Biden leads Mr Sanders 37.9 per cent to 36.4 per cent, according to the Associated Press tally.

Washington, with its mail-in balloting and close vote count, was the last of the March 10 "Mini Tuesday" primaries to be called by the Associated Press.

Mr Biden also won Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Idaho; Mr Sanders won North Dakota.