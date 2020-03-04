Joe Biden wins primary in Warren's home state Massachusetts: US networks

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters as his wife Jill applauds at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020.
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters as his wife Jill applauds at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
54 min ago
Updated
49 min ago

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Mr Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, US media projected, delivering a potential knockout blow to Senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state.

Ms Warren, who along with Senator Bernie Sanders represents the progressive wing of the Democratic party, has seen her candidacy flounder after leading some national polls as recently as October.

The northeastern state she represents sends 91 delegates to the party's convention in July and was yet another impressive win for Mr Biden on a night that cemented his comeback following a stumbling early campaign.

The former vice-president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump, with eight projected wins so far against three for Mr Sanders.

“It’s a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” Mr Biden told cheering fans in Los Angeles as he secured his early wins against Mr Sanders. 

Topics: 

Branded Content