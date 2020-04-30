Joe Biden unveils committee to search for running mate in White House bid

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Thursday (April 30) unveiled a committee to help him search for and vet a running mate in his White House race against Donald Trump.

The step comes as Biden faces mounting pressure to address allegations by a former aide that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Biden has pledged to pick a woman for vice-president, a position he himself held for eight years during Barack Obama's presidency.

"Selecting a vice-presidential candidate is one of the most important decisions in a presidential campaign and no one knows this more than Joe Biden," his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The co-chairs are former senator Chris Dodd; congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; and Cynthia Hogan, a former counsel to Biden.

"These four co-chairs reflect the strength and diversity of our party, and will provide tremendous insight and expertise to what will be a rigorous selection and vetting process," O'Malley Dillon said.

The committee's formation comes amid increasing pressure for Biden to address allegations that he assaulted a 29-year-old staff assistant in his US Senate office in 1993.

Biden's campaign has denied the claims, but he himself has not r-esponded directly to the allegations by Tara Reade, now 56.

Several women seen as candidates to be Biden's running mate, including Senator Kamala Harris and former Georgia state lawmaker Stacey Abrams, have expressed support for Biden regarding the allegations.

Related Story Hillary Clinton latest to endorse Biden's White House bid

Related Story Trump dismisses Biden's claim that he will delay Nov election

Related Story Biden wins big endorsements but gets little air time

"I know Joe Biden and I think he's telling the truth and this did not happen," Abrams, who narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race in 2018, told CNN on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Biden, 77, said he had a proud history of campaigning against sexual violence.

"As you know, I wrote and championed the Violence Against Women Act, transformed how this country gets justice and support to survivors and led the 'It's On Us' campaign to fight sexual assault on campuses," he told a virtual town hall.

"As VP, I fought to provide a special victims counsel for sexual assault cases in the military," he said.

The Reade allegations present a thorny issue on the campaign trail.

Harris and Senator Amy Klobuchar, another potential running mate, played leading roles in opposing the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court over unproven accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a high school party in the 1980s.