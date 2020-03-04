Joe Biden revives his US presidential campaign with stunning Super Tuesday comeback

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Joe Biden cemented a remarkable comeback on the biggest primary night of the Democratic presidential campaign with victories in nine states across the country, including upsets in Texas and Massachusetts, even as Bernie Sanders took the biggest prize of the night, California.

Mr Biden, whose campaign was faltering just days ago, scored wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Minnesota. His victories in Texas and Massachusetts were especially stinging for Mr Sanders, who had supplanted Mr Biden at the top of polls in recent weeks.

"Just a few days ago the press and the pundits had declared the campaign dead," Mr Biden told supporters in Los Angeles. "I'm here to report, we are very much alive.

Along with California, Sanders picked up wins in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont.

Maine was the only one of the 14 Super Tuesday states that remained too close to call.

It was another disappointing night for Senator Elizabeth Warren who could do no better than third in any state - including her home of Massachusetts. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg picked up delegates in several states - including California - but he barely made a mark in the race despite spending more than US$600 million (S$832 million). Both will confront questions on Wednesday about whether they will continue in the race.

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Decisive win

Mr Biden's victories were built off his decisive win on Saturday (Feb 29) in South Carolina, which followed campaign stumbles and disappointing results in the first three contests of the nomination race.

Democratic Party leaders and many voters rallied around Mr Biden after South Carolina as the moderate alternative to Mr Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who is seen by the party establishment as too far left to defeat US President Donald Trump in November and help Democrats in Congress.

Mr Pete Buttigieg and Ms Amy Klobuchar, who were competing with Mr Biden for moderate voters, fell in line by dropping out and endorsing the former vice president.

Related Story Michael Bloomberg to reassess campaign as ad blitz fails to win Super Tuesday voters

Television network exit polls showed Mr Biden benefited from his South Carolina revival. Almost 30 per cent of voters in Super Tuesday states made their pick in "the last few days", according to early results from exit polls of voters in 12 states reported by NBC.

The late deciders overwhelmingly favoured Mr Biden: 47 per cent of those who decided in the last few days chose the former vice-president, compared to 21 per cent for Mr Sanders, 14 per cent for Warren and 11 per cent for Bloomberg.

Mr Biden also had an advantage with African-American voters, who make up a sizeable portion of the Democratic electorate in Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Arkansas. He won 63 per cent of the black vote in Virginia and North Carolina, according to network exit polls reported by CNN.

That also will help later in the month when major caches of delegates will be available in primaries in Michigan, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Twists and turns

Still, the Democratic nomination race has been marked by twists and turns, and there may yet be drama ahead if neither Mr Biden nor Mr Sanders can win a clear majority of delegates in the remaining contests.

If that's the case, the chances of a contested convention - a political occurrence unseen in almost 70 years - will soar, further emboldening the incumbent president and diminishing the odds of a successful opposition challenge.

Mr Sanders said he remains confident that he will prevail and win the nomination. He argues that the country is hungry for a "political revolution," and that he has drawn in a diverse base with promises of free health care, free housing, free college tuition and free child care, as well as plans to levy steep taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

"We're going to win because the people understand our campaign, our movement is best-positioned to defeat Donald Trump," Mr Sanders told supporters at a rally in Vermont.

Mr Sanders and Mr Biden headed into the night close in delegate tallies. Mr Sanders emerged from the first four contests with 60 delegates, but Mr Biden's big win in South Carolina on Saturday brought him within six delegates of his chief rival.

The final allocations of the 1,357 delegates available on Super Tuesday - one third of the total - might not be known for days as officials sort results at both the state and district level.

Ms Warren and Mr Bloomberg had previously indicated they planned to stay in the race. Some party leaders have been calling for Mr Bloomberg to drop out to clear the way for Mr Biden. The former New York mayor brushed off questions on Tuesday about withdrawing.

"Joe's taking votes away from me," he said in Miami. "Have you asked Joe whether he's going to drop out?"

Mr Bloomberg acknowledged that the only way he can secure the Democratic nomination is if neither Mr Biden nor Mr Sanders wins a majority of delegates and the decision is left to a battle at the party convention in July.

"I don't think that I can win any other ways, but a contested convention is a democratic process," Mr Bloomberg said.

The stakes couldn't be higher for a party that's still reeling from Mr Trump's 2016 victory and is weighing diametrically opposite approaches to winning back the blue-collar, working-class voters along the Rust Belt that had long served as its electoral firewall - Mr Biden's centrist vision or Mr Sanders' populist one.