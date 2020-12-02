Joe Biden considers appointing White House 'czar' for Asia: Financial Times

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming a White House "Asia czar" on the National Security Council, a move that signals the region's importance in tackling challenges from China, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday (Dec 1).

Mr Biden's administration would appoint the "right people and structures" to promote US interests and values alongside its allies, it said, citing a transition team official.

Mr Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.