J&J's one-shot vaccine gets WHO's nod for emergency-use listing

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine, giving its seal of approval to expedite its use especially in countries with weaker regulatory agencies.

It is the third coronavirus vaccine after the two-shot regimens of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive the WHO's backing, and the first needing just a single injection.

The listing approved on Friday covers the use of the J&J shot in all countries, and for roll-out of the vaccine facility Covax. It follows the European Medicines Agency's authorisation announcement on Thursday.

"Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"Emergency-use listing is the greenlight for a vaccine to be procured and rolled out by Covax," he told a news conference.

France's top health authority also announced on Friday that it had approved for use the J&J vaccine, the fourth to be authorised in the country.

WHO is convening its strategic advisory group of immunisation experts this week to draw up recommendations on the use of the J&J vaccine.

"But the hope offered by these tools will not materialise unless they are made available to all people in all countries," Mr Tedros said.

The world health agency also welcomed J&J's one-shot administration as facilitating vaccination logistics.

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said the J&J vaccine, which does not require an ultra cold chain, was "even better suited to some of the countries that are worst-hit, affected by the pandemic".

Covax, co-run with the Gavi vaccine alliance, has an agreement for more than 500 million doses of the J&J vaccine, Mr Aylward said, adding: "What we are trying to do is work with the company to bring that forward as early as possible. And we are hoping by at least July that we have access to doses that we can be rolling out, if not even earlier."

J&J's chief scientist Paul Stoffels told Reuters on Thursday that the company expects to produce up to three billion doses.

The WHO said that, under an emergency-use listing, companies have to commit to generate further safety and efficacy data to enable full licensing.

REUTERS