J&J seeks US emergency authorisation for its single-dose vaccine

WASHINGTON • Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has asked US regulators for emergency authorisation of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine as Germany raised hopes of a potential easing of virus curbs, offering some encouraging signs in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved, the vaccine would be the third in the hard-hit United States and offers logistical advantages as it does not require two doses and the deep-freeze storage needed for already approved shots.

However, trials showed the J&J vaccine does not protect as well against a highly transmissible virus variant first identified in South Africa which is spreading rapidly around the world.

An advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration will meet to consider the application on Feb 26. J&J said on Thursday that if its vaccine is authorised, it is on track to deliver 100 million doses to the US by the end of June, a major supply of vaccine in the nation of about 320 million people.

The Red Cross launched a campaign on Thursday to help get 500 million vaccines to people in poorer countries, as Iran received its first jabs from Russia.

Pressure is growing on richer countries to help in a global inoculation effort, with Red Cross chief Jagan Chapagain warning the current unequal roll-out "could backfire to deadly and devastating effect".

"It could prolong or even worsen this terrible pandemic," he said, promising to pour more than US$100 million (S$134 million) into an effort to distribute vaccines and encourage uptake.

So far, more than 115 million doses have been distributed around the world, but the vast majority of those doses have gone to richer nations.

Experts warn that vaccines will only control the virus - which has killed more than two million - if the whole world is covered.

Otherwise, people will have to continue living under lockdowns with travel restrictions, curfews and closed businesses.

The pace of new infections has slowed around the world in recent weeks and some countries are beginning to consider reopening.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told local media: "We can't stay in this hard lockdown all winter. We would not tolerate that well as a society."

On the other hand, wealthy monarchies in the Gulf, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia, are tightening their containment measures despite the inevitable economic damage.

Meanwhile, Pfizer said yesterday it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.

The decision means the vaccine will not be available for sale in the world's two most populous countries, India and China, in the near future. Both countries are running their immunisation campaigns using other products.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS