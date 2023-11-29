Jimmy Carter, 99, leads US presidents at wife Rosalynn's memorial

ATLANTA - Former US president Jimmy Carter, 99, made a rare public appearance on Nov 28 to join two of his successors and all five living first ladies at the memorial service for his wife Rosalynn.

A frail-looking Mr Carter, who has been in hospice care for several months, arrived in a wheelchair at the Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta for the ceremony for Rosalynn, a humanitarian and mental health advocate who died on Nov 19 aged 96.

Sitting next to Mr Carter in the church were current US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who watched as Rosalynn Carter’s flower-covered coffin was carried in.

Alongside them were former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

Rosalynn Carter had been suffering from dementia and died just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their home in Plains, Georgia, from where the former president travelled for the service.

The turnout of US political luminaries showed the high regard in which Rosalynn Carter was held in the United States.

Celebrated as an active first lady who championed then little-discussed issues of mental health, Rosalynn Carter’s reputation only grew, along with her husband’s, once they left the White House.

Losing his 1980 reelection bid to Republican Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter was widely dismissed as a failure. However, the couple went on to build a global network of charity activities and earned plaudits for their humble lifestyle.

‘Equal partner’

Rosalynn Carter’s farewell began on Nov 27 when past and present agents from the US Secret Service, which guards presidential families, escorted her coffin to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. The public was invited to pay last respects.

Joe and Jill Biden flew from Washington early on Nov 28 – and gave the Clintons and Michelle Obama a lift on the presidential plane Air Force One, the White House said.

The more private funeral on Nov 29 in Plains will inevitably shift attention to the health of Jimmy Carter, who is the oldest living US ex-president in US history.

Presidential funeral services typically are attended by all living presidents – Mr Carter attended the Washington memorial for George W. Bush in 2018 – providing a moment for unity across parties and generations.

With Mr Biden and Donald Trump likely to face each other in a 2024 rematch of their bitter 2020 election battle, however, even the solemn occasion of a Carter funeral would be scrutinised for signs of tension.