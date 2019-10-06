JFK Airport hotel a nostalgia trip to the Jet Age

A traveller approaches the TWA Hotel inside New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The recently opened hotel was once Trans World Airlines' terminal. It was built in 1962 as an uplifting symbol of the Jet Age and was designed by renowned Finnish-born architect Eero Saarinen, who also created St Louis' Gateway Arch. The terminal's cavernous arched white ceilings were renovated to include guest rooms, conference space and an observation deck, and the hotel opened to guests in May. "It is one of the most incredible pieces of architecture that you could walk into," said Mr Jim Steven, manager of redevelopment for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the owner of JFK Airport in the New York City borough of Queens.