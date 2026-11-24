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The memes had Jensen Huang grooving with his tech bros, and raising a red bra.

Jensen Huang is back, and the internet has responded with all the dignity and restraint you can expect: absolutely none.

Just hours after it was announced on Nov 23 that Huang is again taking the reins of AI behemoth Nvidia after an 11-day hiatus, the internet got to work, churning out a plethora of memes that take immense, albeit twisted, delight in his drama-filled, mind-bending resurrection.

There are, of course, references to a second coming.

There is “Jensen the White”, a reimagining of Huang as the wizard Gandalf of the Lord of the Rings lore , as he is brought back from the dead and transitions from Gandalf the Grey to the more omnipotent Gandalf the White. (His tech bro Elon Musk has a cameo as Aragorn.)

There is Huang as the wrestling world’s The Undertaker, who, like any other imagined immortal, just keeps coming back.

There are various themes on a triumphant return.

There is Huang roaming the office with a paintball gun and firing people while firing at them .

In another clip, he is charging down an entrance ramp and into a wrestling ring.

There he is as the “Pacu Jalur boat kid”, rocking and aura farming at the head of a racing boat as Alice Huang – his alleged paramour – leads a furious row of rowers paddling him back to the top of the heap.

He is, in one clip, the basketball GOAT himself: Michael Jordan, an unstoppable force weaving and dunking on the hard court.

Naturally, Huang has to be Arnold Schwarzenegger in his Terminator persona with the catchphrase to end all catchphrases: I’ll be back!

There is also the repurposed video that has Huang and all the AI honchos – Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei, Sam Altman – grooving with the swagger of the untouchables and unaccountables to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.

There are the inevitable loopy conspiracy theories. The most popular one is that Huang was not really fired by his board. He just needed time off for some uninterrupted run at Grand Theft Auto VI.

“Jensen Huang really took a week off to play GTA-6 and thought nobody would notice,” wrote the parody account Dr Parik Patel on X.

Even KFC joined in. “Bro just took a week off to play GTA,” the fast-food chain posted.

US President Donald Trump – widely held as the one truly responsible for giving Huang his job back – also was in on the collective roasting.

With his characteristic inability to read the room, Trump shared on his Truth Social platform an altered version of his famous photograph from the July 2024 attempt on his life during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. This one had Huang standing in for America’s president, raising his hand and holding a red bra.

That one had some people checking if it really was Trump’s post, and wondering: Was that Trump actually saying the AI boom had gone bust?